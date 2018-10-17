Sport / Cricket

CRICKET TEST

Fightback at Australia Test keeps Pakistan in game

Debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scored 94 each to revive Pakistan

17 October 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Abu Dhabi — Debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed missed hundreds by six runs each but still revived Pakistan on the first day of the second and final Test against Australia here on Tuesday.

Fakhar and Sarfraz scored 94 each and helped Pakistan recover from 57/5 to a total of 282 after winning the toss and electing to bat on a slow turning pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Before the close Pakistan grabbed two wickets, including that of Usman Khawaja for three, as Australia finished on 20/2, with Aaron Finch on 13 and nightwatchman Peter Siddle dismissed off the last ball of the day for four. Australia trail Pakistan by 262 runs with eight wickets intact.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas had Khawaja — who scored 141 to lead Australia’s fightback for a draw in the first Test in Dubai last week — caught behind for his 50th Test wicket in 10 Tests.

Abbas became joint second-fastest Pakistani to the milestone of 50 wickets with Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif and Shabbir Ahmed. The record is held by teammate Yasir Shah who completed 50 wickets in nine matches. Abbas trapped Siddle to finish on 2/9.

Sarfraz was frustrated to miss his fourth Test hundred but happy with the fightback.

"Yes, it’s disappointing to miss a hundred but I am happy the way we revived the innings and then got two wickets, including that of Khawaja, so for me it is an even position," said Sarfraz. AFP

