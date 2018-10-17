SA will be denied the services of two of their most senior batsmen on their white-ball tour of Australia in November.

JP Duminy joined Hashim Amla on the sidelines‚ taking a total of 483 caps out of the equation for the three ODIs and sole T20 SA will play Down Under.

"JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe‚" a Cricket SA release on Tuesday quoted team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying.

"The injury will require surgical management‚ thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming Mzansi Super League.