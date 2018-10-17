Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

Duminy, Amla to miss their white-ball Aussie tour

17 October 2018 - 05:05 Telford Vice
South Africa’s Hashim Amla. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
SA will be denied the services of two of their most senior batsmen on their white-ball tour of Australia in November.

JP Duminy joined Hashim Amla on the sidelines‚ taking a total of 483 caps out of the equation for the three ODIs and sole T20 SA will play Down Under.

"JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe‚" a Cricket SA release on Tuesday quoted team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying.

"The injury will require surgical management‚ thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming Mzansi Super League.

"At the moment we can’t say how long he will be out for. That is dependent on the results from the surgery."

Amla has been ruled out with a lingering finger problem.

"We want to give him as much time as possible for him to get ready for the next set of cricket that he has coming up‚" SA coach Ottis Gibson said after the last match of Zimbabwe’s tour‚ a T20‚ was washed out in Benoni on Sunday.

Those meaningless series have exacted a price that‚ if it could be quantified‚ would be worth gazillions in Zimbabwe’s inflation-stricken economy.

Duminy is also out of the Mzansi Super League‚ in which he was to have been the SA marquee player for the Cape Town Blitz. Quinton de Kock will now fill that role.

