A faulty bowling action has cost Raisibe Ntozakhe a place in the Proteas’ Women’s World T20 squad.

The 21-year-old off-spinner was reported during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship against the West Indies in Bridgetown‚ Barbados‚ which South Africa won by 40 runs. Ntozakhe bowled five overs in the match‚ conceding 26 runs without taking a wicket.

She underwent an independent assessment of her bowling action at the University of Pretoria on September 28.

It revealed that all of her deliveries went over the permitted 15 degrees under the regulations of bowling actions.

Cricket SA CEO officer Thabang Moroe said they acknowledged the ICC testing and immediate steps will be taken to rectify Ntozakhe’s bowling action.

If CSA decide to call a replacement for the tournament that starts on November 2 in the West Indies‚ they don’t have to consult the event’s technical committee for approval.

Ntozakhe will be based at the CSA Centre of Excellence and will work with High Performance manager Vincent Barnes to correct her bowling action.

“The timing of this issue for Raisibe and for our World T20 squad is clearly inopportune but we need to deal with it. We will work hard to remedy her action and have her retested as soon as practically possible‚” Moroe said.