Debuts for Finch and Head against Pakistan

Dubai — White-ball specialist batsman Aaron Finch and South Australia captain Travis Head will make their Test debut in the series-opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, Australia coach Justin Langer confirmed.

Both players scored half-centuries in Australia’s drawn tour match against a Pakistan A side, convincing Langer to award them their first caps in the five-day format.

"There was never any doubt over those two for me. I thought they were certainties to play," Langer said of his first Test side as Australia coach after replacing Darren Lehmann in May.

Despite the pair making certain of selection, doubts remain in other areas of captain Tim Paine’s team, with opener Matt Renshaw picking up a head injury after being struck by the ball during the tour game that ended on Tuesday.

"I think Matthew Renshaw will be physically fine — the one thing he’s got is he hasn’t played much cricket," Langer told reporters in Dubai. "He went on the Australia A trip, he got a hamstring strain… he hasn’t spent much time in the middle.