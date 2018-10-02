Or Dean Elgar might have discussed playing his first ODI in almost three years‚ and about steering a leading edge to third man after scoring two off 10.

Or JP Duminy to unpack why he chose to field first in conditions that would have challenged his batsmen to come through 50 overs of application and discipline.

Or Dale Steyn to tell us how he felt about being left out despite those conditions‚ and how he might find his way back into an attack that took their chance to fire on all cylinders.

Instead we had Ngidi — top score in ODIs six‚ average 11.00 — offering batting advice.

"The wicket was difficult‚" he said. "But we saw how [Heinrich] Klaasen batted — if it’s a good ball then you let it go and you put away the bad one.

"Driving was difficult‚ depending on the length. If you pitched it too full it was really easy to hit. But if you hit that good length it was really difficult to drive."

Klaasen‚ too‚ confined much of his input to the pitch: "There was up and down movement and there was a little ridge on the one side that made it very difficult to play cover drives. It was tennis ball bounce and it stopped on you. You needed more of a four-day mindset."

But he also offered a glimpse into the mind of one of SA’s most watchable players.

"Every game I play I need to do well‚" he said. "If I get three opportunities and I fail three times‚ that’s my chance gone.

"It adds pressure on me but I enjoy it."

Kimberley’s pitch is normally among the flattest‚ as is the surface in Bloemfontein‚ where the second game will be played on Wednesday. If Kimberley can deliver something more testing than the norm‚ so can Bloem.

Anything less than a 3-0 thumping of opponents who deserve nothing less will result in SA dropping down the rankings.

