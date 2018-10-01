London — That SA would win the first one-day international in Kimberley on Sunday was as close to guaranteed as sport gets.

Win they duly did‚ though nowhere near as convincingly as they should have, by five wickets with a ball short of 24 overs remaining.

Having bowled and fielded as if they were determined to ignore the fact that their opponents were a poor excuse for a team‚ they batted as if nothing could derail their win. They were proved correct‚ though they would surely not take that attitude into a proper contest.

How bad things could get for the Zimbabweans is less certain than SA’s all but assured success. So‚ how bad did things really get?

Bad enough for the visitors to be in danger of being dismissed in the first half of their innings: they were six down inside 22 overs. Bad enough for them to be dispatched for 117‚ their lowest total in the 39 ODIs they have played against SA.

Bad enough for SA’s reply to start 50 minutes before lunch‚ which they reached needing 73 more runs off 38 overs.

Bad enough for odds on SA completing victory to be offered‚ not quite 20 overs into their innings‚ at 1/1,000. On Zimbabwe winning? At the same point‚ 100/1.

For all that‚ there were mitigating factors. The pitch‚ normally as flat as the N8 between Kimberley and Bloemfontein‚ was as fresh as the breezy spring morning and that was almost unfair on a team who had played their previous 26 games on the slow surfaces of home‚ Bangladesh and the UAE.

And 117 is not as bad as it gets for a side who have been bowled out for 23 lower scores‚ 16 of them in double figures and three of them fewer than 50.

Six Zimbabweans did not escape single figures and only Hamilton Masakadza and Elton Chigumbura got into the 20s.

That‚ mind‚ against an SA attack that‚ despite JP Duminy choosing to field first‚ did not include Dale Steyn.

Lungi Ngidi was menacing as a nice kid can be for his 3/19‚ and Kagiso Rabada‚ Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir took two wickets each.

The Zimbabweans’ batting was a litany of poor strokes and‚ for variation‚ a couple of oddities. Craig Ervine was given out caught behind off Wiaan Mulder. All good‚ except that Ervine had not hit the ball. Kyle Jarvis could not blame the umpire — he elbowed a delivery from Ngidi onto his stumps.

The match‚ then‚ was won and lost in the 34.1 overs the Zimbabweans managed to stay alive at the crease.

But that does not excuse the lack of discipline SA’s batsmen showed. Aiden Markram slashed a drive off Tendai Chatara and was dropped by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor‚ then managed in the space of another over from the same bowler to cut a no-ball to slip and slap a catch to mid-off.

Still‚ Markram’s 27 represented more than a fifth of the target and was bettered only by Heinrich Klaasen’s 44.

Christiaan Jonker’s first innings in a SA shirt lasted 14 balls‚ the last of which he heaved to midwicket to earn a maiden wicket for another debutant‚ leg spinner Brandon Mavuta.

Bits and bobs made up the rest‚ most notably Duminy’s 16 and Mulder’s 14, both unbeaten.

A win is a win‚ they say.

But SA will know that is not all that will matter when the series resumes in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

