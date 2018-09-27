Proteas coach Ottis Gibson gives newbies a try

"David [Miller] has not had a lot of runs recently but we know what he can do and again this is an opportunity to see Jonker in that position."

The Proteas host Pakistan in an end-of-the-year series and Gibson said he hopes to pick a squad that is as close as possible to the team that will represent SA at the World Cup next year.

"By the time we get to the series against Pakistan later in the year and against Sri Lanka into the new year‚ we will be looking to pick the team that is likely to go to the World Cup."

"This is still an opportunity to see one or two other players.

"I sat down with Faf [Du Plessis] and one or two other senior players to discuss the journey to the World Cup and what we need to do to win that tournament.

"These games against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are giving us opportunities to look at players and also to see how players can fit into the system that we want to play."

The fact that he has rested some of the key players does not mean the Proteas take Zimbabwe lightly.

"We want this series to be as competitive as possible because in sport you can’t take anything for granted‚" he said.

"I remember when I started‚ we were going to play against Bangladesh and everyone was saying it was going to be easy.

"It was a good performance by the guys but we still had to be professional about our preparation and go out there and compete."

