SABC fleshes out exclusive broadcast rights to broadcast new T20 league

Cricket SA and the SABC will on Wednesday hold a media conference to explain the finer details of a partnership that will see the new T20 Cricket League aired by the public broadcaster.

Eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when Cricket SA and SABC announced the three-year partnership for a T20 tournament that is set to take place in November as the public broadcaster’s financial tribulations are well documented.

As a result of the deal‚ the SABC will have exclusive official broadcast rights for the sub-Saharan region. This could possibly leave SuperSport International out in the cold.

"This is a landmark moment for cricket in SA"‚ said Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe. "For the first time SA’s premier public broadcaster will have exclusive rights to a major cricket event," Moroe said.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe further stated: "The SABC treasures the good relationship that we have with Cricket SA‚ which enabled the two parties to enter into this groundbreaking partnership.

"It is a good deal as it fits into the SABC’s business strategy of increasing audiences and revenue by delivering compelling and entertaining content."

The T20 Cricket League will be live on SABC3 and Radio 2000 while Umhlobo Wenene FM will broadcast some of the matches live. Venues and fixtures are yet to be announced by Cricket SA.

TimesLIVE