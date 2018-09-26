Sport / Cricket

ZIMBABWE SERIES

Dean Elgar gets call-up, JP to lead Proteas

Elgar was rustled from the rest he earned by helping Surrey win the county championship to replace Hashim Amla

26 September 2018 - 05:05 Telford Vice
Dean Elgar in action. Picture: REUTERS
Dean Elgar in action. Picture: REUTERS

London — Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla have been spared the charade of pretending Zimbabwe will offer tough resistance when the visitors face SA in the one-day series that starts in Kimberley on Sunday.

But JP Duminy has drawn the short straw: as SA’s stand-in captain in Du Plessis’s absence he will have to take it all seriously. As will Dean Elgar, who has been rustled from the rest he earned by helping Surrey win the county championship to replace Amla. Oh to have been a fly on the grumpy batsman’s wall when he took that call.

A Cricket SA release on Tuesday quoted team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying the medical committee had decided Du Plessis has "not made a satisfactory recovery from his shoulder injury [sustained in Sri Lanka in August] and has been given more time to make a complete recovery".

Duminy has led SA in nine T20s‚ of which his team have won four.

The Zimbabweans‚ who have won only five of the 26 games they have played in 2018 and crashed out of the 2019 World Cup by losing to Afghanistan, should help Duminy improve his winning percentage.

Amla had "sustained a tear to the tendon in his left [pinkie finger] while fielding during the recent Caribbean Premier League" and would need up to three weeks to regain fitness.

So into the mix comes Elgar‚ who is unlikely to be assuaged by the nice things selection convener Linda Zondi was quoted as saying about him: "We have said that the Zimbabwe series is an opportunity to further explore our ODI options and the unfortunate injury to Hashim gives us an opportunity to see what Dean is capable of in the limited overs format. He has always been on our radar having put in consistent performances both in SA and the UK‚ and brings a wealth of valuable experience to the batting group in Hashim and Faf’s absence."

Elgar has played just six ODIs — the last of them against India in Mumbai almost three years ago. That said‚ he has made plain his ambition to be part of SA’s effort to win the World Cup‚ so perhaps he will not be quite so bleak about the batting practice he will be given by Zimbabwe’s bowlers.

TimesLIVE

NEIL MANTHORP: The nightwatchman, and other long waits in SA cricket

Just 45 days remain until the new T20 league's scheduled start and we still don’t know who the teams are or where they will be based
Opinion
1 day ago

Cricket SA stalls again on new T20 event

Cricket SA says they are still ‘waiting for a few signatures from commercial deals’
Sport
5 days ago

Steyn salutes Anderson’s fast-bowling milestone

Anderson’s 564 wickets took him past the previous owner of that honour‚ Glenn McGrath
Sport
13 days ago

Alastair Cook bows out of Tests in fairytale fashion

Cricket great Cook goes out on a high with a memorable 147 as a smitten Oval crowd bade farewell
Sport
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The SA women making a mark in mixed martial arts
Life / Sport
2.
Michael Cheika mum on options for Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Jockey Muzi Yeni has a chance to shine abroad
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks bank on Willie le Roux
Sport / Rugby
5.
Usain Bolt may be the fastest man in the world, ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: The nightwatchman, and other long waits in SA cricket
Opinion / Columnists

Cricket SA stalls again on new T20 event
Sport / Cricket

Wayne Parnell the latest recruit by elite Kolpak club
Sport / Cricket

Steyn salutes Anderson’s fast-bowling milestone
Sport / Cricket

Miller to focus on 2019 World Cup
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.