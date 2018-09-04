‘Rock of England batting’ to retire from cricket

London — Graham Gooch hailed Alastair Cook as the "rock of England’s batting" after his protégé announced on Monday he would retire from international cricket following this week’s fifth Test against India.

Gooch has been a key figure in guiding his fellow Essex and England opening batsman since the earliest days of the 33-year-old Cook’s career.

It was Gooch’s mark of 8,900 runs that Cook surpassed three years ago to become England’s leading Test run-scorer.

Cook, whose 160 Test appearances also represent an England record, has since broken the 12,000-run barrier to lie sixth in the equivalent worldwide all-time list.

"Alastair has been the rock of England’s batting for the last 12 years since he made his debut — and while we are all sad to see him retire, we must rejoice in what he has done for our country," said Gooch of his fellow former England captain.

"He is a legend not only because of his performances, but because of his attitude, his sacrifices, the way he has carried himself and the example he has set.

"Alastair is a perfect role model… He is a great ambassador for his sport; a great person as well as a great cricketer."

Gooch, 65, said he had long admired Cook’s strength of character. "He has been his own man all the way through. It was evident from the very first time I met him when he came to Essex that he was a smart lad — and he knew how he could play, he knew how he could manage his game, even at a young age."

Cook has indicated he wants to continue his Essex career next season.

AFP