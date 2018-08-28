India to target hurt Bairstow

London — India’s pace attack will target Jonny Bairstow should he defy a broken finger to bat in the fourth Test, according to seamer Mohammed Shami.

Wicket-keeper Bairstow injured the middle finger on his left hand fielding a James Anderson delivery during England’s third Test defeat at Trent Bridge last week.

"When you see that a batsman has a weakness and he feels uncomfortable in some way, you’d prefer to work on that aspect," said Shami.

"Any fast bowler will want to target his weak zone — so we will definitely look at that."

However, Bairstow remains keen not only to potentially play as a specialist batsman, but also keep hold of the gloves.

