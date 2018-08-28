Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

India to target hurt Bairstow

29 August 2018 - 00:06 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — India’s pace attack will target Jonny Bairstow should he defy a broken finger to bat in the fourth Test, according to seamer Mohammed Shami.

Wicket-keeper Bairstow injured the middle finger on his left hand fielding a James Anderson delivery during England’s third Test defeat at Trent Bridge last week.

"When you see that a batsman has a weakness and he feels uncomfortable in some way, you’d prefer to work on that aspect," said Shami.

"Any fast bowler will want to target his weak zone — so we will definitely look at that."

However, Bairstow remains keen not only to potentially play as a specialist batsman, but also keep hold of the gloves.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kevin Anderson makes a real meal of his US Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Kaizer Chiefs have edge: Kaitano Tembo
Sport / Soccer
3.
Usain Bolt may be the fastest man in the world, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Stuart Baxter to call on ‘foreign legion’ for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sponsors flee South African cricket
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.