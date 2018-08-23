Dale Steyn will soon be back bowling

These days Dale Steyn being ruled out for two weeks amounts to good news.

That was the fast bowler’s fate after he did a groin playing for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire in Southampton on Monday. SA team management said on Wednesday that scans had "revealed a grade one strain to the right groin".

Steyn would be out for "an estimated 10 to 14-day recovery period starting from when the injury occurred". He is "hoping to be ready for Hampshire’s match versus Worcester on September 4".

Two weeks are nothing for a player who has‚ in not quite two years‚ broken his bowling shoulder twice and violently removed a ligament from his heel. The news means Steyn remains on track to be part of SA’s coming commitments‚ which start with three one-day internationals and three T20s against Zimbabwe in September and October.

A stellar performer at international level for 14 years‚ there is no need for Steyn to prove his abilities. But‚ with the World Cup in England looming in May and June‚ he will be keen to remind the selectors what he can do. There is also the small matter of him having joined Shaun Pollock atop the list of SA’s Test wicket-takers. All being well‚ scalp No422 should come against Pakistan in December and January.

TimesLIVE