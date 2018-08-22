India wrap up win to set up series

Nottingham — India wrapped up victory in the third Test against England on Wednesday, picking up the final wicket needed to secure a 203-run victory at Trent Bridge.

The win narrows England’s lead in the five-Test series to 2-1 ahead of next Thursday’s fourth Test at Southampton.

India needed just 17 balls to get the final wicket with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removing James Anderson.

It was an excellent all-round performance from India as they bounced back in some style from defeats in the opening two Tests.

Skipper Virat Kohli was named man of the match after knocks of 97 and 103.

Reuters