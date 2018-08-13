England crush India in second Test at Lord’s

London — England beat India by an innings and 159 runs to win the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Victory, achieved on the fourth day of a rain-marred match featuring a total first-day washout, put England 2-0 up in this five-match series.

India slumped to 130 all out in their second innings, with James Anderson taking his 100th Test wicket at Lord’s en route to 4/23, with Stuart Broad’s 4/44 featuring two wickets in two balls. But, appropriately, Chris Woakes ended the match when he had Ishant Sharma caught at leg-slip by debutant Ollie Pope.

Woakes, recalled in place of Ben Stokes after his fellow all-rounder was omitted because of an ongoing trial for affray, made 137 not out — his maiden Test century — in England’s first innings 396/7 declared.

His stand of 189 with Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts recover after they had slumped to 89/4.

AFP