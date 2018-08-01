IPL could make a second visit to a ground nearby

Cricket SA CE Thabang Moroe says they would jump at the chance to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) in SA in 2019.

Board of Control for Cricket in India officials are considering an alternative venue for the tournament as the 2019 competition could coincide with India’s general election.

"If they were to propose to move it to SA‚ the easy answer to give now is yes. We would be interested in hosting the IPL‚" Moroe said after signing the memorandum of understanding with South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) CE Tony Irish on Tuesday.

"There are issues of wear and tear as far as our wickets are concerned and [issues regarding] our competitions because we are going to host the U19 World Cup in the next two years," Moroe said.

"Should we continue with our domestic T20 Slam this year‚ the tournament will also add to the workload on the wickets … and those are all things we must take cognisance [of] before we make a decision.