IPL could make a second visit to a ground nearby
Cricket SA CE Thabang Moroe says they would jump at the chance to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) in SA in 2019.
Board of Control for Cricket in India officials are considering an alternative venue for the tournament as the 2019 competition could coincide with India’s general election.
"If they were to propose to move it to SA‚ the easy answer to give now is yes. We would be interested in hosting the IPL‚" Moroe said after signing the memorandum of understanding with South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) CE Tony Irish on Tuesday.
"There are issues of wear and tear as far as our wickets are concerned and [issues regarding] our competitions because we are going to host the U19 World Cup in the next two years," Moroe said.
"Should we continue with our domestic T20 Slam this year‚ the tournament will also add to the workload on the wickets … and those are all things we must take cognisance [of] before we make a decision.
"It remains speculation for now until such time that the government of India announces the date for elections. But there is an appetite from them to move it to either SA or Dubai."
If the tournament is played in SA‚ it will be returning to the country after the 2009 edition.
Speaking on the memorandum of understanding with Saca‚ Moroe said it was a revenue-sharing model that looks after the well-being of the players, including women.
"We sat with Saca to negotiate our way through the document and getting things right.
"We remained committed to the revenue-sharing model.
"It was something that we never wanted to shy away from," Moroe said. "And we have included semiprofessional players‚ as well [as] women. We are happy … to sign this document because it represents all cricketers in SA."
Irish said he was happy they have finally reached agreement after protracted negotiations.
"That is significant because this locks down all the players’ arrangements for the next four years."
TimesLIVE
