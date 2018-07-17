Not only did Cricket SA (CSA) reject an offer to earn $70m for 11 years from their troubled T20 league‚ they didn’t say why. Instead‚ CSA is trying to re-invent the competition and have acquired SuperSport as a minority shareholder in that cause.

No other details on the new tournament — which was to have been played last November and December and was postponed for a year when CSA discovered it would lose millions because of the lack of a broadcaster and sponsors — have been revealed.

This as four of the eight owners of the original franchises have expressed their unhappiness with the board’s handling of the situation‚ three of them threatening legal action.

One of those owners‚ Hiren Bhanu of the Pretoria Mavericks‚ told TimesLIVE he proposed paying CSA $70m — the equivalent‚ at Tuesday’s exchange rate‚ of more than R926m — to own and run the league for 11 years. CSA would thus bear none of the financial risks.

Bhanu‚ a UK-based Indian businessman‚ made his offer in March‚ and says communication he had with board members and executives indicated it would be positively received. But he says he was never given the chance to make a presentation to the board in person.