T-20: Pakistan down Zimbabwe

Harare — Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the Twenty20 tri-series in a closely fought encounter on Wednesday, beating the hosts by seven wickets with five deliveries to spare.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed saw his side home with an unbeaten 38, meaning Zimbabwean allrounder Solomon Mire’s efforts earlier in the game were in vain.

Mire struck 94, the highest score by a Zimbabwean in a T20 international, but Zimbabwe’s 162/4 was not enough to overcome the world’s top-ranked T20 international side.

Pakistan’s chase was given a rapid start by the openers. Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman took 56 from the powerplay, but Sohail holed out soon afterwards. When Zaman skied Mire to depart for 47, Pakistan needed eight runs an over from the last eight overs, but Ahmed’s innings of calm precision kept them up with the asking rate.

Executing his attacking strokes perfectly, Ahmed found the gaps and boundaries whenever they were needed.

With four runs needed from the final over, he cut seamer Chris Mpofu to the boundary to end the game.

Pakistan will face Australia to decide the winner of the series on Thursday.

AFP