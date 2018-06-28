The level of dissatisfaction among T20 Global League franchise owners with Cricket SA has reached tipping point.

"We are absolutely disgruntled at the way Cricket SA had handled [or mishandled] its affairs with regard to the T20 Global League‚" the owner of the Bloem City Blazes‚ Sushil Kumar‚ said on Wednesday.

That brings the number of owners who have slammed Cricket SA’s handling of the inaugural edition of the T20 Global League to four of the total of eight.

The tournament was to have been played last November but was postponed by a year because it would lead to losses of R180m‚ largely because of Cricket SA’s failure to secure a broadcaster and sponsorship.

Cricket SA has since announced that it has refunded the owners their deposits‚ and Cricket SA and SuperSport now own the tournament.

'False information'

Kumar wrote that Cricket SA’s board had been "fed false information with regards to the owners’ intentions" last February — eight months before the decision to pull the plug on the competition was taken.

"The board were informed that all owners wanted out‚ thus the model of private ownership was off the table. This was not true," he wrote.

The Blazes were asked who‚ as they claim‚ misled Cricket SA’s board‚ but have yet to respond. Kumar‚ a Singapore-based businessman‚ accused Cricket SA of failing to engage during a visit to SA in May.

"No one from Cricket SA’s executive office was ready to meet or have the courtesy to speak with us and it was quite an embarrassment for us to keep pushing Cricket SA just for an audience having travelled all the way from our home country‚ just to resolve issues which were never caused by us."

Kumar wrote that Cricket SA’s most recent engagement with the owners was in a teleconference on March 13‚ "where it was decided by all parties that Cricket SA would go back to SuperSport to discuss: [i] a proposal from SuperSport on the original model‚ [ii] SuperSport should suggest an alternate model if not in favour of the original model‚ or [iii] look at a league co-owned between Cricket SA‚ owners and the broadcaster. Cricket SA then went behind the owners’ back and struck a deal with SuperSport excluding the owners and without providing any information on the above said deal.

"It was rather disappointing and very unprofessional that no one at Cricket SA had the decency to contact us first and make us aware of the decision that was taken."

Asked for a response‚ Cricket SA said it would not add to a statement it released earlier on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE