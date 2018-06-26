Cricket SA have seen a ghost. Actually‚ heard a ghost. Two‚ in fact. And now they are scared.

The ghouls are spooky reminders of Cricket SA’s doomed original attempt to cash in on the world game’s T20 boom‚ and will not go quietly.

That would seem to prompt the conciliatory noises emanating from Cricket SA’s board‚ who are no doubt keen to avoid hefty legal bills on top of the R180m lost on the T20 Global League (T20GL).

The ghosts are some of the owners of the eight phantom franchises in what never became the T20GL. They are clanking their chains loudly‚ lawyers and all. But Cricket SA are trying to exorcise them as they look forward to a future not haunted by what they did — and did not do — last summer.

"The majority of the owners clearly indicated the important matters they wanted resolved … the refund of the deposits and matters regarding cost incurred. We are planning to meet shortly to discuss other outstanding matters they might wish to discuss," Cricket SA’s board said.

Cricket SA’s deal with SuperSport has reportedly yet to be finalised‚ but it has upset the owners enough for the board to make an albeit weak attempt to address the issue: "Discussions with SuperSport are ongoing and we will inform them [the T20GL franchise owners] of some of the future discussions with other stakeholders."

It emerged two weeks ago that the officials behind the Pretoria Mavericks were set to take legal action against Cricket SA for the way the latter are winding up the business of the T20GL and going about securing SuperSport as partners in a new company that will own whatever replaces the tournament.

Cricket SA have reimbursed the Mavericks their deposit of $250,000 but with interest of only 3% or 3.5%. The bank lending rate is 10%. At issue is up to R6.7m the Mavericks’ bosses say they have spent on staff‚ logistics and taxes.

Another franchise‚ the Durban Qalanders‚ said last week they were also talking to their lawyers. Cricket SA have tried to reimburse them but they do not want their money back.

Instead they want to be part of the new competition‚ which Cricket SA say will be played this November and December — a year after what would have been the inaugural T20GL.

Clearly‚ several skeletons are rattling around Cricket SA’s T20 cupboard. Laying them to rest will take skill and money.

And a good look under the bed before the relationship with SuperSport is consummated.

