New era takes shape as Temba Bavuma leads Highveld Lions

A new era is taking shape at the Highveld Lions after Proteas Test middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was named captain for the new season.

Lions CE Greg Fredericks said highly rated batsman Rassie van der Dussen would serve as vice-captain.

"We have been announcing a lot of changes as of late and the team’s on-field leadership is the most recent decision by the board to achieve the objectives that we have set out for ourselves‚" Fredericks said.

"Both Temba and Rassie have immense leadership skills that we strongly believe are the right combination when it comes to the execution of the team’s preparation‚ and also in guiding the team culture."

Bavuma said he was looking forward to the opportunity of leading the side.

"I have always been eager to achieve this at some point and am grateful that the board has seen it fitting to give me this opportunity now‚" Bavuma said.

TimesLIVE