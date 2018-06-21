CRICKET
What the ICC has in store for Proteas
The International Cricket Council's programme features a World Test Championship and a ODI League for the first time
Nineteen Tests against the big three are SA’s prime engagements on the 2018-23 International Cricket Council (ICC) programme‚ which was announced on Wednesday.
The schedule features a World Test Championship (WTC) and a ODI League (ODIL) for the first time, along with the 2020 and 2021 editions of the World T20 and the 2023 World Cup. The Champions Trophy has been scrapped.
South Africans’ interest will be drawn to the fact that their team is due to be in Australia in December 2022. That should mean a resumption of SA’s involvement in cricket’s most iconic match outside of the Ashes: the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne‚ which they last featured in in December 2008.
The practice was halted because Cricket SA wanted to re-establish its own Boxing Day tradition‚ which started in Durban in 1913.
SA’s post-2019 World Cup schedule starts next October with three Tests in India.
They will play another three Tests‚ this time at home‚ against the Indians in December 2021.
Their other series against Australia is at home in February 2021 and they will be in England for three Tests in July 2022.
SA will play two rubbers of two Tests each against the West Indies‚ and one of two matches against each of Sri Lanka‚ Pakistan‚ New Zealand and Bangladesh.
The leading nine teams in the rankings will contest — in six series‚ home and away‚ "against opponents they have mutually selected"‚ according to an ICC release — the inaugural WTC from July 15 2019 to April 30 2021. The final is scheduled for June 2021.
SA will have at least 45 games in each of the white-ball formats‚ excluding tournaments. All 12 Test-playing teams and the Netherlands will be part of the ODIL‚ starting on May 1 2020 and ending on March 31 2022.
The league will be "a qualification pathway" for the 2023 World Cup in India‚ which will involve the hosts and the seven leading teams as at March 31 2022. Five more sides will come from the World Cup qualifier.
"The introduction of the [WTC] and [ODIL] will give these formats the much needed context to ensure their long-term viability along with the popular T20 format‚" the release quoted Cricket SA acting CE Thabang Moroe as saying.
"The Championship and the league have been designed in a manner that is easy for all stakeholders‚ especially the fans‚ to follow as it leads up to a [WTC] final and qualification for the World Cup, which makes all international matches important. We look forward to following the progress of our Proteas in both these competitions and to the enhanced products that we will be able to offer to our fans‚ our commercial partners and our players."
A Cricket SA source said‚ privately‚ officials were "not happy with where we are currently but it remains a work in progress".
SA have no fixtures against Zimbabwe or Afghanistan despite the fact that both are Test-playing countries — though neither are part of the WTC — and that all 104 ICC members have been awarded T20 international status.
TimesLIVE
