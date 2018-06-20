Sport / Cricket

CRICKET TESTS

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi aims to use IPL experience against Sri Lanka

20 June 2018 - 05:06 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lungi Ngidi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Lungi Ngidi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is hoping the experience he gained on the subcontinent, while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, will come in handy when SA play Sri Lanka in July.

Ngidi helped the Chennai Super Kings lift the trophy with a handsome return of 11 wickets in seven matches and he caught the eye with a dream spell of 4/10 against the Kings XI Punjab in the round robin stage.

He will be part of the Proteas’ Test fast bowling attack against Sri Lanka that includes the experienced Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn.

"The conditions are similar. I am just looking to use all the information I got in India to help the team as much as I can if I get a chance to play against Sri Lanka‚" he said on Tuesday.

"The lengths and lines that you bowl are very crucial in those conditions and reverse swing is going to be a massive factor‚ so I have to make sure that I nail down those skills‚" he said when asked about the technical specifics he learned in India.

The return of Steyn to the team comes after Morné Morkel’s retirement and Ngidi said there was a place in the fast bowling unit to fight for.

"This tour is important to me on many levels because with the retirement of Morné, I know there is a place available for a fast bowler in the side‚" he said.

"We all know that we are competing for that position and it has been made clear to us that we must earn it. It is important for me to go out there and stamp my authority.

"I have been watching Sri Lanka in their ongoing series against West Indies…. They have a good batting line-up and their spinners will definitely come into play … but we also have skillful bowlers.

"We always like to put up our hands as fast bowlers to set the tone of the match because we … open the bowling," he said.

Playing under revered Indian middle-order batsman, wicketkeeper and captain MS Dhoni he learnt a lot from one of the best in the business. "He actually doesn’t say much, but just having someone like him as a captain … you just want to impress‚" he said. "It is the same with Faf du Plessis when I am playing for SA even though he is not as quiet as MS.

"With MS around‚ the guys automatically up their game and it shows on the field as he makes you learn faster because he does not talk that much. You kind of have to figure out what he is thinking and that gets you thinking all the time."

TimesLIVE

