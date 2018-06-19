"By taking this route we will be able to play the two of them together. Tabraiz has been the outstanding bowler in franchise white-ball cricket this past season. Keshav has been outstanding for us in red-ball cricket and we need to give him an opportunity to show what he can do in the ODI format."

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi was the leading wicket-taker and topped the averages in last season’s franchise one-day competition. He had the third-best strike rate and was 11th in terms of economy rate with a respectable 4.5.

To pigeonhole left-arm orthodox spinner Maharaj‚ who has taken 74 wickets in his 20 Tests‚ as a one-format specialist would insult this intelligent‚ versatile player. He has featured in only two ODIs — both against England in 2017 — and deserves more. But without Steyn‚ who said last week that he would return to Hampshire after the Test series that starts the tour to Sri Lanka‚ Morkel‚ who retired from international cricket in April‚ and Tahir‚ SA could be short on experience.

Kagiso Rabada‚ Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have played 77 ODIs between them‚ and more than half of those caps — 48 — belong to Rabada. Steyn‚ Morkel and Tahir have more than four times as many games in the 50-over stuff behind them: 318.

De Villiers‚ who called it quits for SA in May‚ ostensibly has been replaced by Reeza Hendricks‚ who is uncapped but for a dozen T20 internationals.

But the innovative Heinrich Klaasen is also in the squad and could be a better fit for the mission impossible of stepping into De Villiers’s shoes.

Junior Dala‚ who has played three T20s for SA‚ cracks the nod in the wake of Morkel calling it quits.

Wiaan Mulder steps into the gap left by Chris Morris‚ who is recovering from a back injury.

The SA A squad to play to four-day games in India in July and August was also named‚ along with a side for a triangular A-team tournament featuring India and Australia in India.

Batsmen Sarel Erwee and Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowlers Mthiwekhaya Nabe and Anrich Nortje have not played at this level before‚ while Temba Bavuma’s name sticks out in the one-day squad.

Bavuma would add significantly to his worth by finding the extra gear required to succeed in the shorter games.

