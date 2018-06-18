Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

Ball-tampering charge for Sri Lanka skipper

18 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/Jason Reed
Picture: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Gros-Islet — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with altering the condition of the ball in the second Test against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

Angry Sri Lankan players refused to take the field on the third day of the match in St Lucia on Saturday, delaying the resumption of play for almost two hours, after the ICC said that umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had changed the ball and awarded the West Indies five penalty runs.

"Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct," the ICC tweeted. It relates to changing the condition of the ball. Sri Lanka Cricket said the team had denied wrongdoing.

"We advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game ‘under protest’ to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game," the cricket board said in a statement.

Reuters

Dané lays down the law as SA hunt series win

National women’s cricket team captain talks tough ahead of ODI decider in Canterbury
Sport
4 days ago

Temba Bavuma eyes AB’s slot in Proteas line-up

Bavuma puts his hand up as preparations get under way for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas pick ace and joker for Sri Lanka

Steyn has played in only five of SA’s past 29 Tests and bowled just 101.3 overs because of shoulder and heel injuries
Sport
6 days ago

Can SA get their first series win against England?

The seven-wicket smack SA gave England in the first one-dayer in Worcester on Saturday means another success in Brighton on Tuesday will wrap up the ...
Sport
6 days ago

