Ball-tampering charge for Sri Lanka skipper

Gros-Islet — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with altering the condition of the ball in the second Test against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

Angry Sri Lankan players refused to take the field on the third day of the match in St Lucia on Saturday, delaying the resumption of play for almost two hours, after the ICC said that umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had changed the ball and awarded the West Indies five penalty runs.

"Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct," the ICC tweeted. It relates to changing the condition of the ball. Sri Lanka Cricket said the team had denied wrongdoing.

"We advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game ‘under protest’ to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game," the cricket board said in a statement.

Reuters