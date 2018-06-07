Sport / Cricket

New role for former England Test cricketer Steve Rhodes

Bangladesh have been without a coach since Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October

07 June 2018 - 20:21 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/ JASON REED
Dhaka — Bangladesh on Thursday named former England Test cricketer Steve Rhodes as head coach, ending a long hunt for a successor to Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board hired SA’s Gary Kirsten as its consultant to help it find the right person for the job.

"Steve Rhodes was on top of our list. His name was also in Kirsten’s list. We spoke to him face to face today and we are satisfied fully," BCB head Nazmul Hassan said.

AFP

