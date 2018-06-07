The Global League T20 (GLT20) starts on June 28 and will involve many of the usual suspects, among them David Miller and Wayne Parnell, and the less usual — players such as Rassie van der Dussen and Christiaan Jonker — with Tom Moody‚ Phil Simmons and Waqar Younis heading up coaching staff.

Even Chris Gayle‚ whose unabashed misogyny has cost him his gig in the Big Bash League‚ gets a game. That has not made nearly as many eyebrows shoot up as the fact that self-confessed ball-tamperers David Warner and Steve Smith will also be in action‚ never mind that their offence is trifling compared to Gayle’s.

If that makes the cretins want to dust off their Candice Warner face masks and lurch to places such as Newlands and St George’s Park‚ they should crawl back under their rocks.

The GLT20 is not the T20 Global League (T20GL), the tournament that was supposed to catapult South African cricket into the brave‚ no longer so new world of the travelling filthy-rich short-format circus.

Instead, it cost Haroon Lorgat his position as Cricket SA’s CE and Cricket SA itself R180m in losses‚ and was postponed for a year and may never see the floodlights of day/night.

That said, the two events are easily confused‚ not least because what was eventually billed as Cricket SA’s T20GL started out being called the GLT20.