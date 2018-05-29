Al Jazeera urged to hand over evidence after match-fixing exposé

Dubai — Qatari news channel Al Jazeera was urged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hand over evidence of alleged match-fixing on Monday after a documentary claimed to uncover corruption at the highest levels of world cricket.

England’s coach and captain both slammed allegations of spot-fixing as "outrageous", and Australia said it was not aware of any "credible evidence" after Sunday’s broadcast.

However, Sri Lanka has suspended a player and a groundsman over a suspected pitch-tampering plot in Galle.

The documentary claims to reveal spot-fixing in Tests between India and England at Chennai in December 2016, and India and Australia at Ranchi in March 2017.

In secretly recorded footage, an alleged underworld figure says: "I’m telling you, each script I give you will happen, happen and happen." He later predicts passages of play during the Test matches in Chennai and Ranchi, and names England and Australia players who he says were involved. The names were not revealed in the documentary.

ICC anti-corruption unit head Alex Marshall said Al Jazeera "refused our requests to co-operate and share information, which has hampered our investigation".

AFP