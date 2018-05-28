Pakistan thrash England to win first Test

London — Pakistan completed a convincing nine-wicket victory over England to win the first Test at Lord’s with more than a day to spare on Sunday.

Set just 64 for victory on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66/1 before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series ahead of next week’s second Test at Headingley.

Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail 39 not out.

England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in their first innings and declining to 160/6 in their second. This was England’s seventh loss in 10 Tests as their first match under new national selector Ed Smith ended in a resounding reverse.

What made this loss — just England’s third defeat in a home Test starting in May — all the more galling for Joe Root’s side was that they were outplayed in classic English conditions by a youthful Pakistan side, who displayed far greater discipline with bat and ball.

"We were not good enough if I’m being brutally honest, we have been outplayed in all three departments," England captain Root said. "Pakistan’s bowlers exploited the conditions well, but we played some poor shots and you can’t afford to do that."

England, resuming on Sunday on 235/6 in their second innings, lost their last four wickets for just seven runs in 18 balls to be bowled out for 242.

That they had not already lost this match by an innings was down to a century stand between the recalled Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess that allowed England to resume on Sunday on 235/6, a lead of 56 runs. Buttler was then 66 not out and Bess 55 not out.

But eight balls into Sunday’s play and having added only one more run, Buttler was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for 67.

England were now 236/7 and that soon became 241/8, after the visitors took the new ball, when Mark Wood edged Mohammad Amir to Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Stuart Broad made his Test best 169 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010 — a match that became known for a spot-fixing "sting" in which three Pakistan players, including Amir, were jailed by an English court and given five-year bans by the ICC.

But Broad’s batting has gone downhill since he was struck in the face by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in 2014.

And on Sunday he fell for a duck when prodding outside off stump at Abbas, with Ahmed holding a routine catch. The innings ended when Amir knocked over Bess’s off-stump.

Amir finished with innings figures of 4/36 and man-of-the-match Abbas had an impressive 8/64 in the game after a second-innings haul of 4/41 in 17 overs.

It took Pakistan just 12.4 overs to reach their victory target, with Sohail hitting a six and a four against off-spinner Bess to seal a commanding victory that left England facing some searching questions.

"I am very proud of my team," Pakistan captain Ahmed said. "We have a very inexperienced team but we are very confident in our players. Our bowlers did a great job for us."

AFP, Reuters