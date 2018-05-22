The good news is that SA won all five of the one-day internationals (ODIs) and three T20s they played against Bangladesh these past two and a bit weeks.

The bad news? None. Dané van Niekerk’s team have done everything asked of them.

"To play eight games and win all eight‚ we don’t so that often‚" Van Niekerk said in Bloemfontein on Sunday after her women completed their whitewash with a 23-run win in a T20 reduced by rain to nine overs a side.

"So maybe it’s the start of really great things with this team," she said.

Maybe is the operative word here because even as SA’s triumph glows it highlights the bigger challenge to come in the shape of the three one-day internationals and the T20 triangular series they will play in England in June.

Perspective is worth plenty‚ and in this instance it is that SA have played more than three-and-a-half times as many white-ball games as the Bangladeshis.

The home side also have exponentially more experience in foreign conditions‚ in which they have won 32 of their 82 matches.

Bangladesh‚ who have contested 32 games on the road and won only two‚ have had just 11 more matches in total than SA have had on the Asian subcontinent alone.

The South Africans have understanding for the Bangladeshis’ plight.

"It’s not easy coming out of your comfort zone‚" Shabnim Ismail said. "Bangladesh haven’t really travelled much and they haven’t played much."

Almost six years after Bangladesh became an international side, they have yet to play a match in the longest format.

The value of SA’s superior experience is the poise they showed in games such as Sunday’s‚ when Van Niekerk said they played "loud music in the change-room" to help them relax in spite of the unusual circumstances.

"The batters did their best‚ but the way we went about setting up that score [64/4] wasn’t great‚" she said.

"I was a bit worried: [defending] eight an over in a nine-over game, you really don’t know what’s going to happen.

"But the way [the bowlers] went about executing their plans‚ I couldn’t have asked for better," Van Niekerk said.

"The batting showed the fluster but our bowlers had time to assess the wicket."

