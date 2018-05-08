Sport / Cricket

Australia scrap day-night Test against India

08 May 2018 - 10:35 Agency Staff
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Sydney — Australia have been forced to scrap a day-night Test and will hold the game in normal hours instead after India refused to play, cricket officials said Tuesday.

Cricket Australia had pencilled in the December 6-10 Test in Adelaide as a pink-ball match but India balked at playing under floodlights.

"We can confirm that we have received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed day-night Test in Adelaide this summer," Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said.

"As a result, we can now confirm this Test match will be a day format."

Cricket Australia believes day-night Test cricket is a more television-friendly format and perhaps the only way to save the five-day version of the game following the rise of the quick-fire Twenty20 format.

But India, the world’s top-ranked team, said they did not want to play their first day-night Test during such a high-profile series.

"Yes, it’s pretty clear that we are not playing a day-night Test in Australia, no doubt about it," BCCI administrator Vinod Rai told AFP earlier this month.

The Australians have played four day-night Tests since 2015, three of them in Adelaide, and have won all of them.

India have not yet played a pink-ball Test and would be reluctant to give the hosts any advantage as they seek a first Test series win in Australia.

"I think everyone in world cricket knows that, to be frank, I think (India) want to come out here and beat us," Sutherland told Australia’s SEN Radio in early May.

Sutherland said Australia would still play a day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in January.

"We are committed to hosting at least one day-night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket," he said.

AFP

Disgraced David Warner offered a lifeline by Australian cricket

Australian cricket boss says the door remains open to Warner despite his part in the ball-tampering scandal
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas to meet Australia in World Cup tune-up

With smoke still swirling after the Aussies’ acrimonious tour to this country in March‚ Cricket SA announced another rubber against them
Sport
6 days ago

South Africans excel in England and India

Of the nine SA players at the IPL‚ JP Duminy and Cameron Delport are the only ones yet to play a game
Sport
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
More SA franchises eye PRO 14 rugby
Sport / Rugby
2.
Top football bosses for Sundowns-Barca match
Sport / Soccer
3.
Injury a blessing in disguise for SA fast bowler, ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Danny Jordaan caught offside with allegedly false ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Maria Sharapova reaches Madrid last 16
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Disgraced David Warner offered a lifeline by Australian cricket
Sport / Cricket

Injury a blessing in disguise for SA fast bowler, says Allan Donald
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Player exodus is set to increase as Global League chance lost
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.