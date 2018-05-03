Disgraced David Warner offered a lifeline by Australian cricket

Sydney — Disgraced David Warner still has a future in Australian cricket, the sport’s CE James Sutherland says, handing the opener a lifeline after a cheating scandal.

Warner was identified as the mastermind behind the plan to use sandpaper to tamper with the ball in the third Test in SA recently. While former skipper Steve Smith was charged with knowledge of the plot, Warner was charged with developing it and instructing Cameron Bancroft to carry it out.

Smith and Warner, who was vice-captain, were banned for 12 months while Bancroft was exiled for nine months.

Warner, who was also banned from holding a leadership role again in Australian cricket, admitted he was "resigned to the fact" he may never play for his country again.

But Sutherland said the door remained open. "I think everyone deserves their chance and their own personal redemption story is very much in their own hands now," he told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"Each of them have to go about that during the time they’re out of the game and prove that they’re worthy. They deserve that opportunity."

