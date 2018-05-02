Sport / Cricket

INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

Proteas to meet Australia in World Cup tune-up

02 May 2018 - 05:30 Telford Vice
Picture: ISTOCK

South Africans who hoped not to have to put up with Australia again for a long time should take a deep breath.

With smoke still swirling after the Aussies’ acrimonious tour to this country in March‚ Cricket SA announced another rubber against them.

SA will play three ODIs and a T20 in Australia in November to push to 21 the number of ODIs Faf du Plessis’s team will have to prepare themselves for the 2019 World Cup.

But many South Africans will quietly dread the thought of their team having to tangle again so soon with a side who arrived here exuding trademark confidence — or arrogance‚ depending on your preferred view — and left as confirmed cheats.

That followed ugly scenes on both sides of the boundary in the first three Tests and a fourth match in which Australia were without Steve Smith‚ David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sent home for ball-tampering.

Not that anyone will be unhappy that two teams in the top half of the rankings — SA are second‚ Australia fifth — have the chance to sharpen their game before the global showpiece.

"This will give the national selection panel and team management time first to finalise our squad of 15 players to bid for that elusive trophy and then every opportunity to fine-tune their game plan accordingly‚" a Cricket SA release quoted acting CE Thabang Moroe as saying.

SA will also play ODIs against Sri Lanka‚ Zimbabwe and Pakistan before the tournament in England in 2019.

The ODI series in Australia will kick off on November 4 in Perth.

