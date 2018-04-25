Whatever happens, Imran Tahir will not be the oldest man to play in a World Cup. The leg spinner will be 109 days past his 40th birthday when the tournament in England ends on July 14 2019.

But 16 other players have been there‚ done that at more advanced ages.

Top of a list that includes Omar Henry is Nolan Clarke‚ who was 47 years and 257 days old when he played the last of his five World Cup games for the Netherlands in Rawalpindi in March 1996. The opposition? SA‚ who racked up 328/3 and won by 160 runs.

Half of the 18 players who have ended a World Cup aged over 40 have been spinners. That is good news for Tahir‚ who could do with some magic rubbing off him as he prepares to take another shot at the glory that has eluded SA in their seven trips to the tournament.

Since the end of the 2015 World Cup‚ Tahir has played 47 ODIs, in which he has claimed 69 wickets at an average of 29.17 and an economy rate of 4.94.

In those games‚ Tahir failed to claim more than one wicket 24 times and been hit for a run a ball or more 10 times.

Before the 2015 World Cup‚ Tahir had 70 scalps at 20.51 and 4.35 runs an over in 38 games. So he has taken one fewer wicket in nine more ODIs since 2015. Even allowing for the vagaries of playing conditions and match situations‚ that is a decline significant enough to have pushed Tahir from No1 in the rankings, which he reached during the 2015 World Cup, to his current sixth position.

But since Tahir made his ODI debut in February 2011‚ only Saeed Ajmal has taken more wickets among spinners in the format — one more — and only Shahid Afridi and Rashid Khan have claimed more five-wicket hauls.

Tahir is SA’s leading ODI spinner among current players by some distance. Among their all-time regular slow bowlers he is on top in terms of wickets and average.

And he is far from washed up. In March 2017 Tahir delivered the most miserly performance yet by a SA bowler in an ODI when he took 2/14 from all 10 of his overs against New Zealand in Auckland.

In June 2016 he became the first bowler to claim seven wickets for SA in an ODI‚ grabbing 7/45 against West Indies in St Kitts. That took him to 100 wickets in 58 games — the fewest by a SA in the format.

First choice

So selection convener Linda Zondi has a decent argument when he says: "Imran is still our first-choice spinner. In fact‚ we’re talking about who our second choice should be."

Does that mean Tahir can pack his bags for the 2019 World Cup in England?

"Everything is geared towards the World Cup‚ but I’d be lying to you if I said any player already has a ticket to the tournament," Zondi said.

Perhaps Tahir can jump the queue‚ and not only because at his age he is the closest thing SA have to a pensioner.

TimesLIVE