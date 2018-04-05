India’s media rights war heads for $1bn mark

Bidding hit $926m on Wednesday in the fight between Star India, Sony and Reliance Jio for television and digital rights for the Indian cricket team and domestic championships from 2018 to 2023. The bidding is scheduled to end on Thursday.

"The bidding mark has reached 60.32-billion rupees and it will certainly be a landmark deal," a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Rupert Murdoch’s Star paid $592m for the rights to broadcast India’s home matches from 2012-18. Star also won the media rights for BCCI’s lucrative Indian Premier League T20 tournament with a record $2.55bn bid in 2017.

Initially six companies, including Facebook and Google, entered the fray to bid for international and domestic matches in India from April 15 2018 to March 31 2023.

AFP