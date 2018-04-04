There is a voice distinct to a particular flavour of Joburger‚ a timbre steeped in hard‚ dirty work done in blue overalls and the raw talk of dodgy bars.

It boomed out of the morning sunshine that toasted the lightly populated Unity Stand on the last day of the fourth Test between SA and Australia at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

"Morkel warm up!"

Morné Morkel was already doing as he had been told‚ wheeling his albatross arms as he walked towards the boundary at the Corlett Drive End.

As he did so he passed Vernon Philander‚ who was on his way back to his mark to bowl another delivery in a dazzling spell of 32 balls that had earned him six wickets for three runs.

Australia were 100/9.

The remaining four balls of Philander’s over were devoid of the snap‚ crackle and pop that had made him unplayable until then. Perhaps because No11 Josh Hazlewood had suddenly learnt how to bat… Perhaps because Philander had suddenly forgotten how to bowl…

Perhaps because a fine bowler and a bloody good bloke could take only one more wicket before he walked off the ground as a Test player for the last time…

Whatever it was‚ Hazlewood blocked two‚ left one and played and missed at the other to keep alive the dream of Morkel adding another wicket to his career total of 309.

Then he came bounding in from the Golf Course End‚ almost two metres tall‚ arms and legs at spiky angles‚ like he had done more than 16,000 times in Tests for the past dozen years — and produced a no-ball. Happily‚ this no-ball did not take a wicket‚ as Morkel has done a record 14 times in Test cricket.

He bowled two overs for seven runs‚ thrice beating Nathan Lyon’s outside edge and once Hazlewood’s. But he did not take a wicket.

Then Morkel was switched to the Corlett Drive End‚ from where Philander had wreaked his havoc‚ to begin what would be his last over as a Test player.

Lyon took two off the first ball‚ defended the second‚ edged a drive towards point for no run off the third and then tried to take two from a limp dab past point. Aiden Markram chased‚ gathered and threw‚ and Quinton de Kock broke the stumps with Lyon out of his ground.

Game over. Series over. Career over.

Morkel walked slowly up the pitch to join his celebrating teammates‚ maybe taking his time to preserve a memory of something he would never be part of again.

Asked if he was secretly peeved at Philander for taking more than his fair share of the available wickets‚ Morkel‚ typically‚ was anything but.

"I’m so happy for Vern‚" he said. "He’s done a lot of hard work the past couple of weeks and it was his moment today to go out and shine."