Proteas’ Vernon Philander was SA’s ‘destroyer-in-chief’

The Proteas needed 81 minutes on the fifth day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers to convincingly thrash Australia by 492 runs with the almost unplayable Vernon Philander returning with highly impressive figures of 6/21.

This huge 3-1 victory for the Proteas also marks their first series win for SA over Australia at home since re-admission on the special occasion of Morné Morkel’s last international match as he heads into retirement after 86 test matches. It is also the fourth-biggest test win off all time by runs.

Australia started the series promisingly by beating SA by 118 runs in Cape Town last month but the Proteas turned the tables to win the remaining three tests in Durban‚ Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

Australia resumed on the final day on Tuesday sitting on 88/3 after 30 overs and needing a mammoth 524 runs with seven wickets in hand. But it proved to be a mission impossible as they were bowled out for 119 after 46.4 overs to end what has been what the tourists would have hoped could be a forgettable tour‚ but which, for its controversy and the Australians’ eventual ball-tampering meltdown in Cape Town, will linger in their memory.