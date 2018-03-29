Sport / Cricket

OUT IN THE COLD

‘The Reverend’ Warner now the unwanted man

29 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
David Warner. Picture: REUTERS
David Warner. Picture: REUTERS

Damned as the chief plotter in the Australian ball-tampering scandal, David Warner has been sunk by sparking one controversy too many.

The man who made headlines in 2009 by becoming the first player in 130 years to represent Australia without having featured in a first-class match headed home from SA in disgrace on Wednesday, friendless and with his reputation, already bruised by numerous run-ins, shattered.

Warner spoke with Cameron Bancroft "in the change room while Smith was otherwise engaged, seemingly with a lot on his mind", a Cricket Australia (CA) source told AFP, recalling Saturday’s events at Newlands.

"I believe Smith knew something was going on but did not try to find out exactly what."

For many in the game, Warner’s involvement as the instigator of the lunchtime plot is hardly a surprise.

"David Warner is a hard man to keep quiet. If his bat isn’t doing the talking his mouth probably is, and either way you can expect an assertive approach," is how the ESPNcricinfo website starts its biography of the opening batsman.

In June 2013, Warner was suspended and fined for punching England’s Joe Root in a Birmingham bar on the eve of the Ashes. "I’m extremely remorseful. I have let my teammates, Cricket Australia, the fans, myself and my family down," said Warner at the time.

Two months earlier, he was similarly contrite after an ugly Twitter spat with two journalists. "I could have chosen my words better and I apologise for any offence that my language may have caused," wrote Warner.

But his trademark combative nature never dimmed.

He was the team’s unofficial shop steward in 2017 as Australian players and governing body CA found themselves at loggerheads over a pay dispute.

Warner defended his style, which even then hinted at an ability to shout louder than the boyish-looking Smith, who preferred quiet diplomacy.

"The way he [Smith] went about it [talks between the players and CA] was how he wanted to play it and I was always going to come out and be vocal and sticking up for the players," Warner told Australian media.

Hardly surprising then that Warner has been nicknamed "The Reverend".

Not that there was any indication of holiness about him as he led Australia’s assault on the doomed South African tour.

In the opening Test in Durban, he and Quinton de Kock squared up. Warner claimed De Kock had made "vile and disgusting" remarks about his wife, Candice.

The ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test has already cost Warner. His $1.8m deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League has been cancelled.

When his one-year ban ends, his dream of captaining Australia will also have died. "The Reverend", it appears, has become "The Unwanted".

AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner not welcome for 12 months, Cricket Australia says

Both Australian players have also been ejected from the 2018 Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth up to $2m each
Sport
14 hours ago

Cricket discovers impermanence of its moral pedestal

The implication is clear: the Aussies have been fiddling with the ball for far longer than anyone realised, writes Luke Alfred
Opinion
1 day ago

Hit for six! Cricket’s biggest scandals

Maybe the most infamous ball-tampering scandal ended with Pakistan forfeiting their Test against England at The Oval in 2006
Sport
1 day ago

Aussies and SA will not be sharing a beer just yet

Ball tampering and shoulder bumping and more have made this series memorable for all the unforgettable reasons
Sport
1 day ago

Smith, Warner and Bancroft banished

Cricket Australia CE James Sutherland promises that 'significant punishments' are imminent
Sport
1 day ago

