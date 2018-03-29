‘The Reverend’ Warner now the unwanted man

Damned as the chief plotter in the Australian ball-tampering scandal, David Warner has been sunk by sparking one controversy too many.

The man who made headlines in 2009 by becoming the first player in 130 years to represent Australia without having featured in a first-class match headed home from SA in disgrace on Wednesday, friendless and with his reputation, already bruised by numerous run-ins, shattered.

Warner spoke with Cameron Bancroft "in the change room while Smith was otherwise engaged, seemingly with a lot on his mind", a Cricket Australia (CA) source told AFP, recalling Saturday’s events at Newlands.

"I believe Smith knew something was going on but did not try to find out exactly what."

For many in the game, Warner’s involvement as the instigator of the lunchtime plot is hardly a surprise.

"David Warner is a hard man to keep quiet. If his bat isn’t doing the talking his mouth probably is, and either way you can expect an assertive approach," is how the ESPNcricinfo website starts its biography of the opening batsman.