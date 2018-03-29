Darren Lehmann quits as Australian coach after ball-tampering debacle

An emotional Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann said on Thursday he was stepping down after this week’s Test match against SA, due to abuse he and his family received over a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport.

His voice choking with emotion at a news conference on the eve of the Johannesburg Test, the last of the four-match series against arch rivals SA, Lehmann said his decision to quit was tough but voluntary.

"My family and I got a lot of abuse over the last week," said Lehmann, a burly former test player known for his no-nonsense approach on and off the field. "Speaking to my family, it’s the right time to step away."