Bangladesh cricket authorities court Gary Kirsten

Dhaka — Bangladesh cricket authorities said on Tuesday they were in talks with former South African batsman Gary Kirsten to hire him as a team consultant for an extended period.

Bangladesh have been looking for a head coach for the national cricket team since October, after former Sri Lankan opener Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down.

But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman Jalal Yunus said they had offered Kirsten, 50, a role that was not that of head coach.

"He is on our list, but he will come only as a team consultant. It’s not final, though. Hopefully we will be able to strike a deal after the Indian Premier League," Yunus said.

The BCB said it would appoint a separate head coach for the Bangladesh national team even if it came to an agreement with Kirsten.

Yunus revealed that they were also in talks with former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as a possible batting consultant.

AFP