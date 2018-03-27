Sport / Cricket

BREAKING: Australian cricket captain sent home

27 March 2018 - 19:44 Agency Staff
Steve Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steve Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED

Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said Tuesday.

Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, will also go, said Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland. “I am angry and disappointed, it is not a good day for Australian cricket,” he said.

AFP

