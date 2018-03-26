Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned for the fourth Test against SA for his role in the ball-tampering scandal‚ the International Cricket Council (ICC) says full match fee and Bancroft 75%.

But Australia vice-captain David Warner‚ who like Smith relinquished his position before the start of the fourth day’s play‚ was not punished — despite Smith saying his team’s "leadership group" had plotted the tampering.

Smith was charged by ICC CE Dave Richardson under article 2.2.1 of the game’s code of conduct‚ which outlaws "all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

Bancroft‚ who was charged by the umpires‚ was guilty of illegally "changing the condition of the ball".

Neither player contested their charge nor sanction. Both admitted their guilt and expressed remorse.

"The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game‚ risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match‚ the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature‚" an ICC release quoted Richardson as saying.

"As captain‚ Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended," the ICC release said.