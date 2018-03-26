TAMPERING
Australia's Steve Smith is banned, Bancroft escapes with fine
Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned for the fourth Test against SA for his role in the ball-tampering scandal‚ the International Cricket Council (ICC) says full match fee and Bancroft 75%.
But Australia vice-captain David Warner‚ who like Smith relinquished his position before the start of the fourth day’s play‚ was not punished — despite Smith saying his team’s "leadership group" had plotted the tampering.
Smith was charged by ICC CE Dave Richardson under article 2.2.1 of the game’s code of conduct‚ which outlaws "all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game".
Bancroft‚ who was charged by the umpires‚ was guilty of illegally "changing the condition of the ball".
Neither player contested their charge nor sanction. Both admitted their guilt and expressed remorse.
"The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game‚ risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match‚ the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature‚" an ICC release quoted Richardson as saying.
"As captain‚ Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended," the ICC release said.
Bancroft‚ who is 25 and playing his eighth Test‚ seems to have escaped harsher punishment because of his age and inexperience.
"To carry a foreign object on to the field of play with the intention of changing the condition of the ball to gain an unfair advantage over your opponent is against not only the laws‚ but the spirit of the game as well‚" the release quoted match referee Andy Pycroft as saying.
"That said‚ I acknowledge that Cameron has accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the charge and apologising publicly.
"As a young player starting out in international cricket I hope the lessons learned from this episode will strongly influence the way he plays the game during the rest of his career."
The episode was the latest in a series in which seven players have been disciplined and acrimony has been seen on and off the field and even in the stands with spectators ejected from Newlands.
TimesLIVE
Please sign in or register to comment.