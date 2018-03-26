Aussies sent packing

In the end, it was about the cricket after all — the white-hot cricket played by SA, who beat Australia with a day to spare at Newlands on Sunday to take with them to the Wanderers the prospect of achieving something not done in their lifetimes.

Morné Morkel stepped into the spotlight that has been reserved for someone else for most of his career to take 5/23 in discombobulated Australia’s shambolic second innings of 107, which was all over in 39.4 overs and just more than three hours, and with all 10 wickets falling for 57 runs inside a single session.

That earned SA victory by 322 runs and gave Morkel match figures of 9/110, the best of his career.

There is poignancy in the fact that the Wanderers Test, which starts on Friday, will be Morkel’s last — if he cracks the nod in a dressing room crowded with quality quicks. SA will be trying to do what they have not done since March 1970: win a home series against Australia.

Given the South Africans’ 2-1 lead, all they will need in Joburg is a draw. But you get the feeling telling them so will go down as well as insulting their wives.