IPL to use review system

New Delhi — The 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature the decision review system (DRS) for the first time, organisers say.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla confirmed the technology would be used in the tournament, starting in April.

"Yes, this idea has been going around for many years," Shukla said on Wednesday, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

DRS is used by match officials to check umpires’ decisions, using slow-motion replays, microphones and thermal imaging. India resisted the technology for years but adopted it in 2016.

In the upcoming IPL each team will get one review per innings. The IPL’s adoption of DRS comes after the Pakistan Super League became the first Twenty20 franchise league to use the technology in 2017. DRS was first used in Test matches in 2009, but the International Cricket Council only introduced it for Twenty20 internationals in October 2017. The technology is also used in tennis, rugby and football.

AFP