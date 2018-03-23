Sport / Cricket

ENGLAND COLLAPSE

Coach lashes his ‘rabbit-like’ batters

23 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Trevor Bayliss. Picture: AFP PHOTO/LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
Trevor Bayliss. Picture: AFP PHOTO/LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

Auckland — England head coach Trevor Bayliss says his players were like "rabbits in the headlights" as they were dismissed for 58 in a dismal batting performance in the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

England, looking to improve after their recent 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia, got off to a poor start on the opening day of the Auckland Test as they struggled against seamers Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

The duo picked up all 10 England wickets in the first 90 minutes of play before New Zealand captain Kane Williamson guided the hosts to 175/3 for a lead of 117 runs at stumps. It was England’s sixth lowest Test score and only a heroic 33 not out by No9 batsman Craig Overton ensured they passed the world record lowest innings of 26 set by New Zealand in 1955.

"We certainly did not bat very well this morning. They bowled extremely well but we batted extremely poorly," Bayliss said.

"I think it must have been a mental thing, our feet looked like they had lead in them. We didn’t make too many right decisions with our footwork.

"We got caught behind the crease to fairly full balls, which allows the ball to swing, and then we were nowhere. It looked a little bit like we were rabbits in the headlights."

Williamson had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl with the pink ball in the first day-night Test in New Zealand, but Bayliss said the conditions had little to do with the capitulation.

"There were good conditions this morning. A bit of green grass on the wicket but nothing out of the ordinary that you would not expect for the first day of a Test.

"Today we were off it — not just a little bit, but a long way and we were not good enough.

"Embarrassed? Certainly, and I probably wasn’t the only one in our change room.

"It’s certainly not good enough."

Reuters, AFP

Ben Stokes free to join England teammates

Head coach Trevor Bayliss and the England management team must still decide to play Stokes
Sport
1 month ago

England on the brink at Waca house of pain

Australians will be hoping for more of the same when the ground hosts its final Test
Sport
3 months ago

Moeen Ali urges England players to behave

His appeal follows the latest embarrassment for the Ashes side after batsman Ben Duckett pours a drink on a senior England player
Sport
3 months ago

Luckless England brace for uphill task in Adelaide

Rain forces an early end to day two of the second Ashes Test as England come off second best
Sport
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bafana sink Angola in penalty shoot-out
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lions gun for cat-fight win over Jaguares
Sport / Rugby
3.
Test cricket: focus on drawing lines and pushing ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Scott keen to pace Semenya in 1,500m bid
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sharks’ hooker signs for Gloucester
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Ben Stokes free to join England teammates
Sport / Cricket

England on the brink at Waca house of pain
Sport / Cricket

Moeen Ali urges England players to behave
Sport / Cricket

Luckless England brace for uphill task in Adelaide
Sport / Cricket

England feel ‘very confident’ ahead of Ashes Test
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.