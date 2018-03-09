Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi won on the swings and Farhaan Behardien‚ Stephen Cook‚ Wayne Parnell and Aaron Phangiso lost on the roundabouts when Cricket SA announced their list of contracted players for the 2018-19 season on Thursday.

Markram and Ngidi were signed for the first time‚ while Behardien‚ Cook‚ Parnell and Phangiso are out of a job.

The new list — 18 players have been contracted — will cover the tours to Sri Lanka and Australia‚ the home series against Zimbabwe‚ Pakistan and Sri Lanka‚ and the 2019 World Cup in England.

• Cricket SA contract players, 2018-19: Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Dean Elgar‚ Imran Tahir‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Aiden Markram‚ David Miller‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Dale Steyn