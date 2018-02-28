The big picture is indeed big enough‚ but the subplots are just as worthy of focus. Top of the list is Morné Morkel’s announcement on Monday that the series would be his last as an international player.

"I think there’s a mutual feeling of shock because you don’t expect a guy to be retiring so soon‚" Elgar said about the 33-year-old fast bowler.

"He’s been playing 12 years of professional cricket, which is a long time in its own right.

"I’m sure each individual would feel he still has a lot more to give, but we respect his decision," Elgar said.

"He’s provided South African cricket with 12 years of unbelievable professionalism within the side‚ and the hard work he’s done on and off the field is a massive credit to him."

Then there’s the likely state of the pitches‚ which earned largely unwanted attention in January when SA battered India into submission on a number of rip-roaring surfaces.

Elgar remembered Kingsmead as being "quite slow and low" in the Test against England in December 2016.

"I think Durban’s wickets have changed over the years‚" he said.

"I don’t see it being too dissimilar to what we had against England‚ which produced a good Test match for both sides," Elgar said.

Not quite: off-spinner Moeen Ali took seven wickets to bowl England to victory by 241 runs.

And there is a half-decent off-spinner in Australia’s team‚ Nathan Lyon‚ who is ranked fourth among slow bowlers.

But it is difficult to believe an arsenal of fast bowlers of the calibre of Kagiso Rabada‚ Morkel‚ Vernon Philander‚ Mitchell Starc‚ Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will not take the lion’s share of the wickets and leave the spinners to fight over the scraps.

Like they do in Australia‚ the big boys rule in SA.

TimesLIVE