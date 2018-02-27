Sport / Cricket

Bangladesh selects West Indies great Courtney Walsh as interim coach

It is the first time Walsh has been called on to take charge of the entire squad

27 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: istock

Dhaka — Bangladesh named West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh as interim coach on Monday for the tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka in March.

Walsh has been Bangladesh’s fast bowling coach since early 2016 but he had never been called on to take charge of the entire squad.

Bangladesh have been without a head coach since October when Chandika Hathurusingha, a former Sri Lankan batsman, quit after three years at the helm to join his struggling home team.

Bangladesh named a 16-man squad for the tri-nation Twenty20 against Sri Lanka starting March 6. India is the other team in the tournament.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included despite a niggling finger injury that forced him out of the recent Sri Lanka series. Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan will fill in as back-up. Hassan said Shakib could bowl but not bat so they would rest him in the lead-up to the tournament.

"His finger was swollen. So we can’t take any risk with Shakib," he said.

Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza turned down requests from the board to emerge from Twenty20 retirement to feature in the tournament.

There are five changes to the Twenty20 squad against Sri Lanka.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mahmudullah Riyad (vice-captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehedi Hasan.

AFP

