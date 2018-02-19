Sport / Cricket

Aussie skipper Smith savours pace challenge

A refreshed Australia captain Steve Smith is looking forward to the challenge of taking on SA’s fast bowlers in a four-Test series starting in Durban on March 1.

His sentiment may not be shared by the tailenders of both teams, though.

When Australia beat England 4-0 in their recent home Ashes series, the tourists’ lower order was blown away by aggressive short-pitched bowling from pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Smith said on Saturday he expected his bowlers to "go down a similar path" in SA, even though the hosts had the firepower to hit back through Kagiso Rabada, Morné Morkel and new find Lungi Ngidi.

"There could be some good short-pitched bowling from both sides, to the batters, to the tail, everyone from both sides," said Smith. "I think it’s great. You love coming up against the best bowlers around the world. The batters should be looking forward to this series. You love coming up against good pace. I think it’s going to be a fantastic series for the viewers."

Smith took a break from cricket after a one-day series against England at the end of January. He said he realised he needed the rest when he did not even want to pick up a bat.

"But five or six days ago I wanted to do it again," he said.

Smith said he was aware of Australia’s proud record of not having lost a Test series in SA on seven tours in the modern era.

"It means a lot. Coming to SA you have the most similar conditions to Australia. This is going to be a good challenge to keep that record up."

The Australian captain said a series defeat at home to SA in November 2016 had been a low point for Australian cricket.

"It’ll be great if we can turn the tide here in SA."

The Australians will play against SA A in a three-day match starting in Benoni on Thursday before moving on to Durban to prepare for the first Test.

Cricket officials at loggerheads over new T20 event

The proposed plan is more modest than the T20GL scheme‚ but does not have backing of heavyweight administrators
Sport
4 days ago

Ben Stokes free to join England teammates

Head coach Trevor Bayliss and the England management team must still decide to play Stokes
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: The role of luck, or what might have been for Nic Pothas?

Some aspirant internationals are ambitious and bold enough to contact selectors and make their case for inclusion
Opinion
6 days ago

