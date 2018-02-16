Hashim Amla backs rising star Markram

Hashim Amla says South African cricket will reap the rewards of the investment made in rising star Aiden Markram.

Cricket SA selectors took the bold decision to hand the captaincy to Markram when Faf du Plessis was ruled out after the first ODI in Durban, and Amla says the 23-year old has made a good impression.

In the four matches Markram has captained‚ the Proteas suffered three heavy defeats and won the Pink ODI.

He will be in charge against India in the final encounter at SuperSport Park on Friday.

"I have been very impressed with how he goes about his business on the field, he is composed‚" said Amla.

"As a captain if you don’t score runs the first thing it gets attributed to is the captaincy.

"It happened to me but he is still young and this is a great opportunity for him to captain the senior national team. I am sure he has learned a lot from batting and captaining at this level."

TimesLIVE