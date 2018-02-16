Sport / Cricket

ONE-DAY CAPTAIN

Hashim Amla backs rising star Markram

16 February 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Aiden Markram. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Aiden Markram. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Hashim Amla says South African cricket will reap the rewards of the investment made in rising star Aiden Markram.

Cricket SA selectors took the bold decision to hand the captaincy to Markram when Faf du Plessis was ruled out after the first ODI in Durban, and Amla says the 23-year old has made a good impression.

In the four matches Markram has captained‚ the Proteas suffered three heavy defeats and won the Pink ODI.

He will be in charge against India in the final encounter at SuperSport Park on Friday.

"I have been very impressed with how he goes about his business on the field, he is composed‚" said Amla.

"As a captain if you don’t score runs the first thing it gets attributed to is the captaincy.

"It happened to me but he is still young and this is a great opportunity for him to captain the senior national team. I am sure he has learned a lot from batting and captaining at this level."

TimesLIVE

Stand up and fight India, coach Gibson urges Proteas

The national squad’s pride is at stake in the final match
Sport
1 day ago

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada fined 15% of match fee and gets one demerit point

This brings the Proteas player’s total demerits to five; if he gets to eight, he will be suspended — again
Sport
1 day ago

India claim historic away series victory

Virat Kohli’s team now head to Centurion looking to inflict more pain on the beleaguered Proteas in the final match on Friday
Sport
2 days ago

