The council met in Durban last weekend to consider a proposal, prepared by the professional arm, for a T20 tournament. The document calls for eight franchises that would be owned by Cricket SA‚ be subject to transformation rules — five black players in the XI‚ two of them black Africans — and limited to three foreign players per roster and two per team.

The tournament would‚ the plan says‚ cost R180m for three years and then make money.

The Durban deal features significant departures from the original blueprint for the event that was meant to catapult Cricket SA into the international T20 circus in 2017.

The T20 Global League (T20GL)‚ in which the franchises are privately owned‚ not beholden to transformation and strewn with foreign players‚ stalled weeks before its scheduled launch in November.

Officially, the T20GL was postponed for a year.

Unofficially, it is an open secret that it will never see the floodlights of day/night.

According to a Cricket SA release on February 3 a task team has been assembled — it includes Moroe and Appiah — and a workshop organised to "interrogate the concept".

Two senior administrators denied the new plan had been rejected‚ saying that it would form part of wider discussion on the issue.

Another high-ranking official said: "The council wanted other proposals; they’re not happy with the one that’s been put forward by management."

We’ll find out on or around March 31 which path Cricket SA choose to follow.

The proposed plan is more modest than the T20GL scheme‚ but it has not met with the approval of heavyweight administrators who see external ownership of franchises as key.

"We may end up shooting ourselves in the foot if we go that route‚" one said about Cricket SA retaining ownership. "Private owners bring in resources that we will be unable to bring in."

More contrasts in approach between the professionals and the amateurs are likely to be exposed before the annual meeting on September 8.

"The AGM is coming and some people’s term of office is coming to an end‚ and there will be jockeying for position‚" an official said.

That could make the Durban proposal worth supporting for those with their eye on positions and power.

The members council might use the ensuing months to remind the professional arm who is in charge‚ and they have the ammunition in the shape of the professionals not giving them enough information on the T20GL.

TimesLIVE